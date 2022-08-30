Why I Vote: Barb Roberts

“I vote because my family always has, and it’s an important right. But I appreciate this right more all the time. As I observe other governments around the world, I no longer take our democracy for granted. It’s unique. It’s been hard-won by those who came before us. We’re privileged to be able to voice our opinions by exercising our vote. Exercise seems to be a good word for this because it’s not always easy. You need a voting plan. You register, learn about issues and candidates, pick the candidates that you like best, and mark your ballot while following the rules established by our state leaders. I’d like to see the turnout of eligible voters in America at 100% for every election. Let’s all vote!”