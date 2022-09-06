Why I Vote: Catherine Kolkmeier

“My vote is my voice. Voting is a civic responsibility that I take seriously, and like most responsibilities, there is some work involved — finding out more about candidates and policies, figuring out in advance what the latest rules are to make sure my vote will be counted, and following the results as they come out. There are other ways people can make their voices heard, through advocacy, lobbying, protesting and giving testimony, but a vote is the only voice that elected officials must listen to if we are to maintain a democracy. It is the voice that makes a difference at every level, whether for a national office or a city council representative or local policy change. For most of history, and in many parts of the world, my voice would not have been heard, so this is why I vote — every time.”