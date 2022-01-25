Why I Vote: Chris Haskell

“Why I Vote” is a partnership between the Tribune and the League of Women Voters in La Crosse. Each week hear from local residents on why they vote send in your own reason and photo to letters@lacrossetribune.com to be considered for this series.

I vote because I believe. I believe that people have the right to choose who will lead them. That includes all people everywhere. I also believe that our system of voting is secure. The vast majority of Americans vote honestly. It’s only an extremely small percentage of people who vote fraudulently. I believe that our votes matter. If they didn’t, why would so many spend so much to get our vote and others spend so much to take it away?