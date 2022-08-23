 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Why I Vote

Why I Vote: Deborah Buffton

“Why I Vote” is a partnership between the Tribune and the League of Women Voters in La Crosse. Each week hear from local residents on why they vote send in your own reason and photo to letters@lacrossetribune.com to be considered for this series.

“I vote because it is a way for me to have a say in shaping our laws and policies so that the society I live in more closely reflects my values. Voting is a foundation of democracy, and when more people vote, our democracy becomes stronger. At a time like this, when democracy is under attack, it is crucial that we all vote.”

Deborah Buffton, La Crosse, League of Women Voters

