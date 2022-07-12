 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Why I Vote:

Why I Vote: Delisa Lovett

  • 0

“Why I Vote” is a partnership between the Tribune and the League of Women Voters in La Crosse. Each week hear from local residents on why they vote. Send in your own reason and photo to letters@lacrossetribune.com to be considered for this series.

“Voting is an important and vital part of our (black) African-American lives. It’s an opportunity to voice our opinion and show support for the candidate that will most likely represent our values, ideas, and opportunities to progress forward politically. I think we (black) African-Americans should use our power to vote and let our voices be heard. This is an opportunity for us to ‘lift every voice and sing’ our viewpoints.”

— Delisa Lovett, La Crosse, customer service manager

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Divorces

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

A castle fit for a hobbit

A castle fit for a hobbit

"In a hole in the ground there lived a hobbit. Not a nasty, dirty wet hole filled with ends of worms and an oozy mess…it was a hobbit hole and…

Real estate transfers

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are …

Watch Now: Related Video

Iran announces it has enriched uranium up to 20%

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News