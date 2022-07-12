Why I Vote: Delisa Lovett

“Why I Vote” is a partnership between the Tribune and the League of Women Voters in La Crosse. Each week hear from local residents on why they vote. Send in your own reason and photo to letters@lacrossetribune.com to be considered for this series.

“Voting is an important and vital part of our (black) African-American lives. It’s an opportunity to voice our opinion and show support for the candidate that will most likely represent our values, ideas, and opportunities to progress forward politically. I think we (black) African-Americans should use our power to vote and let our voices be heard. This is an opportunity for us to ‘lift every voice and sing’ our viewpoints.”