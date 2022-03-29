Why I Vote: Erica Koomen

“Why I Vote” is a partnership between the Tribune and the League of Women Voters in La Crosse. Each week hear from local residents on why they vote send in your own reason and photo to letters@lacrossetribune.com to be considered for this series.

"I vote because every voice in a democracy is essential to keeping representatives informed about what their constituents value and how they want them to vote. My voice is important because laws that affect women are passed without consulting them; without representation at the local, state and federal level. Elections are often won by a small margin of votes, so it completely matters that each of us get out and vote. It's even more imperative now because of the various forms of voter suppression tactics being launched across the country.