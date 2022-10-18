Why I Vote: Gail Schneider

“Why I Vote” is a partnership between the Tribune and the League of Women Voters in La Crosse. Each week hear from local residents on why they vote send in your own reason and photo to letters@lacrossetribune.com to be considered for this series.

“I vote because my dad always talked about who was running for offices and who he intended to vote for. There was never a question in the house I grew up in that my parents would vote. Thus there’s never been a question that I would vote! It was a given when I was growing up. It’s a given now.”