Why I Vote: Huab Cua

“Why I Vote” is a partnership between the Tribune and the League of Women Voters in La Crosse. Each week hear from local residents on why they vote send in your own reason and photo to letters@lacrossetribune.com to be considered for this series.

“I vote because I believe young people’s thoughts and work matter. I vote for those who support the success and leadership of young people. This world would not be the same without youth who contribute simply their existence and accelerating ideas to better our society. In many conversations, young people are left out too often when it is their future being impacted. So, therefore, in order to have a world where peace grows everyday, we must vote for young people’s rights.”