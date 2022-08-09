 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Why I Vote

Why I Vote: Hugo Guerrero

  • 0

“Why I Vote” is a partnership between the Tribune and the League of Women Voters in La Crosse. Each week hear from local residents on why they vote send in your own reason and photo to letters@lacrossetribune.com to be considered for this series.

“I vote because I want my voice heard. I believe every vote counts and I want mine to help make a difference. I vote to participate in our democracy at all levels of government. I want a say in our government and the policies and laws they pass.”

— Hugo Guerrero,

Onalaska, audiologist

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump presidential record probe: Ex-president says FBI conducted search at his Florida home

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News