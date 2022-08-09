Why I Vote: Hugo Guerrero

“Why I Vote” is a partnership between the Tribune and the League of Women Voters in La Crosse. Each week hear from local residents on why they vote send in your own reason and photo to letters@lacrossetribune.com to be considered for this series.

“I vote because I want my voice heard. I believe every vote counts and I want mine to help make a difference. I vote to participate in our democracy at all levels of government. I want a say in our government and the policies and laws they pass.”