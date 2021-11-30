Why I Vote: Jan Gallagher

“Why I Vote” is a partnership between the Tribune and the League of Women Voters in La Crosse. Each week hear from local residents on why they vote send in your own reason and photo to letters@lacrossetribune.com to be considered for this series.

Why I vote:

“I vote because how could I NOT vote? It is the bedrock of our democracy that we elect leaders whom we trust will be diligent and work on our behalf toward the common good. At the time of the elections, I cannot know the full range or scope of issues that will be decided during their terms in office, but I can attempt to know the backgrounds and experiences of the candidates and vote for people who will best fulfill my belief in the common good.

Elections are essential but not sufficient for democracy to work. I believe that all of us citizens need to be in conversation and continuously educate ourselves and, perhaps, the decision-makers. By the time elections are scheduled, my goal is to understand as best I can what issues have highest priority and why. It is not just my responsibility to vote, but to vote based on facts and understanding. That takes time and effort.”

— Jan Gallagher, La Crosse, member, League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area

