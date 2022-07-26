 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Why I Vote

Why I Vote: Jenna Helminski Juve

  • 0
ncoa_nisclogo

“Why I Vote” is a partnership between the Tribune and the League of Women Voters in La Crosse. Each week hear from local residents on why they vote send in your own reason and photo to letters@lacrossetribune.com to be considered for this series.

“I care about my community. So much of what happens in this world is outside of my control, but voting is one thing that gives me a sense of having influence. One vote is a powerful thing.”

— Jenna Helminski Juve, city of La Crosse, Aging & Disability Resource Center supervisor

+1 
Jenna Helminski Juve

Helminski Juve
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Divorces

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Watch Now: Related Video

Decision to fire Uvalde school police chief postponed indefinitely

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News