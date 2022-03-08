Why I Vote: Jessica Schroeder, Carrie Jick

“Why I Vote” is a partnership between the Tribune and the League of Women Voters in La Crosse. Each week hear from local residents on why they vote send in your own reason and photo to letters@lacrossetribune.com to be considered for this series.

Why I Vote“I vote because knowledge is power and voting is how we all can advocate for change.”

— Jessica Schroeder

La Crosse, Student and Resource Advocate

“I vote because I want my voice heard. I want to participate in my community about those things that affect everyday life and things that I find important.”

— Carrie Jick

La Crosse, Social Worker and Homeless Advocate

