 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by : The Board Store
top story

Why I Vote: José Rubio-Zepeda

From the COLLECTION: 'Why I Vote': A weekly Good Morning page series series
  • Updated
  • 0

“Why I Vote” is a partnership between the Tribune and the League of Women Voters in La Crosse. Each week hear from local residents on why they vote send in your own reason and photo to letters@lacrossetribune.com to be considered for this series.

Why I vote:

“I became a naturalized citizen in 2003. I did not know the importance of what it meant to become a U.S. Citizen then, and all the rights and privileges one has afforded to them. There are too many to name, but to name a few—eligibility for financial aid to help pay for college, along with the ability to receive certain scholarships and fellowships. One of the basic criterions in receiving financial support is citizenship. Now more than ever, as a U.S. Citizen, I am more aware of what’s at stake in elections and the country’s future.

It’s a basic civic duty to vote. I acknowledge those who fought tirelessly for this opportunity and for those who continue do so every day. I cannot stress enough the importance of voting. Your voice matters, your vote matters!”

People are also reading…

— José Rubio-Zepeda, La Crosse, Educator, Planner, and Community Member

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Earth is spinning faster than it was 50 years ago

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News