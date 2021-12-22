Why I Vote: José Rubio-Zepeda

“Why I Vote” is a partnership between the Tribune and the League of Women Voters in La Crosse. Each week hear from local residents on why they vote send in your own reason and photo to letters@lacrossetribune.com to be considered for this series.

“I became a naturalized citizen in 2003. I did not know the importance of what it meant to become a U.S. Citizen then, and all the rights and privileges one has afforded to them. There are too many to name, but to name a few—eligibility for financial aid to help pay for college, along with the ability to receive certain scholarships and fellowships. One of the basic criterions in receiving financial support is citizenship. Now more than ever, as a U.S. Citizen, I am more aware of what’s at stake in elections and the country’s future.