Why I Vote: June Kjome:

“Why I Vote” is a partnership between the Tribune and the League of Women Voters in La Crosse. Each week hear from local residents on why they vote send in your own reason and photo to letters@lacrossetribune.com to be considered for this series. Here is the primary election day installment from a resident who has been voting for many, many years.
Why I Vote
“Voting is one of the ways that I as an ordinary citizen can express my ideas and support those who share them. I spent 19 years in Zululand, South Africa, where only white people had the opportunity to vote, and I found that very offensive.”
— June Kjome
La Crosse, Benedictine Manor, 101-year-old retired director of Nurse Education at Gundersen Lutheran and midwife in South Africa.