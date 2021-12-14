 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Why I Vote

Why I Vote: Kat Sletten, Suzanne Bissette, Katie Killian

  • 0
ncoa_nisclogo

“Why I Vote” is a partnership between the Tribune and the League of Women Voters in La Crosse. Each week hear from local residents on why they vote send in your own reason and photo to letters@lacrossetribune.com to be considered for this series.

Why I vote:“I vote because I want my children to have a future where they don’t have to fight for their right to life, love, and the pursuit of happiness.” — Kat Sletten, Sparta Advocate

“I vote because the rights of people need to be preserved, and for people to have absolute autonomy and choice while maintaining safety and security for all.” — Suzanne Bissette, La Crosse, Volunteer at The Center: 7 Rivers LGBTQ Connection

“I vote because my voice deserves to be heard.” — Katie Killian, Holmen, UW-Stout Student

+3 
Kat Sletten

Kat Sletten
+3 
Suzanne Bissette

Suzanne Bissette
+3 
Katie Killian

Katie Killian
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Growing Threats to Election Professionals in Wisconsin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News