Why I Vote: Kat Sletten, Suzanne Bissette, Katie Killian

“Why I Vote” is a partnership between the Tribune and the League of Women Voters in La Crosse. Each week hear from local residents on why they vote send in your own reason and photo to letters@lacrossetribune.com to be considered for this series.

Why I vote:“I vote because I want my children to have a future where they don’t have to fight for their right to life, love, and the pursuit of happiness.” — Kat Sletten, Sparta Advocate

“I vote because the rights of people need to be preserved, and for people to have absolute autonomy and choice while maintaining safety and security for all.” — Suzanne Bissette, La Crosse, Volunteer at The Center: 7 Rivers LGBTQ Connection

“I vote because my voice deserves to be heard.” — Katie Killian, Holmen, UW-Stout Student

