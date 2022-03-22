Why I Vote: Martha Linville

“I vote because we need to have active participation in our elections. We are given the opportunity to speak with our votes on what we envision for our country. Candidates are selected to fill offices from local races to the halls of the Senate, the House of Representatives and the White House in Washington, DC. Whether we go to the polls or fill out our absentee ballots, we are assured that our vote is protected and will be counted accurately. It is a great system, and one which depends not only on the rules that are written down that guide our elections, but the unwritten rule that each candidate will be a gracious winner or loser, whichever happens to be the case.”