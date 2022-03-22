Why I Vote: Martha Linville

“Why I Vote” is a partnership between the Tribune and the League of Women Voters in La Crosse. Each week hear from local residents on why they vote send in your own reason and photo to letters@lacrossetribune.com to be considered for this series.
Why I Vote
“I vote because we need to have active participation in our elections. We are given the opportunity to speak with our votes on what we envision for our country. Candidates are selected to fill offices from local races to the halls of the Senate, the House of Representatives and the White House in Washington, DC. Whether we go to the polls or fill out our absentee ballots, we are assured that our vote is protected and will be counted accurately. It is a great system, and one which depends not only on the rules that are written down that guide our elections, but the unwritten rule that each candidate will be a gracious winner or loser, whichever happens to be the case.”
— Martha Linville
La Crosse
Election Worker, Volunteer with League of Women Voters