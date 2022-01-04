Why I Vote: Megan Grinde

“Why I Vote” is a partnership between the Tribune and the League of Women Voters in La Crosse. Each week hear from local residents on why they vote send in your own reason and photo to letters@lacrossetribune.com to be considered for this series.

“I vote because I want to be the change I wish to see in the world – I’m sick of cynicism and armchair critics and I want to get busy doing the work of democracy and proving that government can still work for people. I vote for hope that my daughter will live in a better world than the one I was born into.”