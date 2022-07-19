Why I Vote: Michael Murphy

“Why I Vote” is a partnership between the Tribune and the League of Women Voters in La Crosse. Each week hear from local residents on why they vote send in your own reason and photo to letters@lacrossetribune.com to be considered for this series.

“I see promise and opportunity all around me. In our democracy we strive for success in all we do. I vote because I believe we are best when all eligible voters participate in having their voices heard thru the ballot box. We are an imperfect union striving to improve.”