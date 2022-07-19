 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Why I Vote

Why I Vote: Michael Murphy

  • 0
ncoa_nisclogo

“Why I Vote” is a partnership between the Tribune and the League of Women Voters in La Crosse. Each week hear from local residents on why they vote send in your own reason and photo to letters@lacrossetribune.com to be considered for this series.

“I see promise and opportunity all around me. In our democracy we strive for success in all we do. I vote because I believe we are best when all eligible voters participate in having their voices heard thru the ballot box. We are an imperfect union striving to improve.”

— Michael Murphy, city of Onalaska, volunteer

+1 
Michael Murphy

Michael Murphy
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: La Crosse teachers receive 2% pay increase despite union push for more

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News