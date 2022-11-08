 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Why I Vote: Mitch Reynolds

“Why I Vote” is a partnership between the Tribune and the League of Women Voters in La Crosse. Each week hear from local residents on why they vote send in your own reason and photo to letters@lacrossetribune.com to be considered for this series.

Why I Vote:

“I vote because, despite the enormous influence of those who wield power and authority in our nation on every level, all lawmakers are held accountable at the ballot box. If we do not represent the will of their constituents, we can and should be replaced through the democratic process of voting. I vote because it is essential to maintain that process. I vote because others are prevented from doing so. I vote because neither I nor anyone else should ever take that right for granted.”

— Mitch Reynolds, mayor of La Crosse

La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds speaks about the significance of Wisconsin's Great River Road being designated as an All-American Road.

La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds address the crowd at Riverside Park at the beginning of the Juneteenth celebration Saturday.
