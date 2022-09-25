Why I Vote: Morgan Hose

“Why I Vote” is a partnership between the Tribune and the League of Women Voters in La Crosse. Each week hear from local residents on why they vote send in your own reason and photo to letters@lacrossetribune.com to be considered for this series.

"I vote because as a college student, I aspire to live in a country whose politicians and their policies accurately represent the society I live in by being inclusive and fair. Not everyone has the right to vote, or the means to, and because of that, I vote for them."