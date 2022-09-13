Why I Vote: Nora Garland

"I belong to a privileged minority of people in the world with the freedom to vote for their elected representatives. And so, I vote — to honor those whose sacrifices gave me that right and to participate in our country’s progress toward government of, by, and for the people. To exercise this privilege, I try to be an informed voter. I follow the news and discussions of current affairs so that I can choose ethical representatives who share my values and support our right to free and fair elections. In over 50 years, my votes have been on the side of thrilling victories, close calls, and crushing losses. None of those votes, however, was wasted. They joined the votes of others to encourage promising candidates, to advance causes we care about, to build movements, and to offer hope for future elections. In this country, our votes still count, and they make a difference."