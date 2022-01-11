 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Why I vote: Pam Thiel

“Why I Vote” is a partnership between the Tribune and the League of Women Voters in La Crosse. Each week hear from local residents on why they vote send in your own reason and photo to letters@lacrossetribune.com to be considered for this series.

Why I Vote:“I vote because it is my privilege and responsibility as a U.S. citizen. I also vote to give voice to the environment and wildlife that cannot vote like walleyes, falcons, and otters. I want to ensure elected officials consider the health of our planet in their deliberations.”

— Pam Thiel, Town of Greenfield, retired from US Fish and Wildlife Service

