Why I Vote: Ralph Geary

“Why I Vote” is a partnership between the Tribune and the League of Women Voters in La Crosse. Each week hear from local residents on why they vote send in your own reason and photo to letters@lacrossetribune.com to be considered for this series.

“Voting is important to everyone for many reasons. It is important to exercise your right to vote and participate in the democratic process. Voting is a right, but it is your responsibility to exercise it in an informed manner. Getting informed, and understanding who or what you’re voting for, leads to a healthier democracy. Elected officials make decisions on your behalf that are important to your quality of life. Someone else will make the decisions for you if you don’t vote. Voting is a way to be part of the decision making that affects your life. We decide our future by voting.”