Why I Vote

Why I Vote: Robin Schmidt

“Why I Vote” is a partnership between the Tribune and the League of Women Voters in La Crosse. Each week hear from local residents on why they vote send in your own reason and photo to letters@lacrossetribune.com to be considered for this series.

“I vote because voting is literally the voice of our democracy. Each person’s voice matters and has power. Voting is the best way to either affect change or signal support. Voting makes me feel like I am contributing to my community in a positive way and I vote my values and ideals. So, as they say, ‘Everyone Vote!’”

— Robin Schmidt, Onalaska, retired, current President of the League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area

