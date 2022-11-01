Why I Vote: Sally King

“I vote because I believe I must. I believe it is how we preserve our democracy. I have, in recent years, been asked to judge the best essay submitted by high school students from our area. The students are to write about our American heritage and their responsibility for preserving it. The essays themselves are delightful, well written pieces by the best and brightest young people in our area schools. I am always struck by their hard work and commitment to their communities and schools through their participation and volunteerism. They are patriotic, productive and active citizens. The message I started to look for in each essay is an awareness that, to preserve our democracy, we must also be an informed participant in our politics. We need to be well informed, able to assess and critique the information we hear, and vote! Although these students are only 17, I look for and cheer when I find an essay that recognizes this!”