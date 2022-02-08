Why I Vote: Tony Yang

“As I looked back one year ago, the 2020 election has taught us so many things about the importance of our election in this country. However, when it comes to our democracy, we cannot take things for granted. As I continue to have conversations with folks from all walks of life, I know that the process of voting in America is still a daunting task for many Americans despite the 15th Amendment. However, please do not be discouraged by it. Please know that today, there are many ways to cast your vote, whether by absentee ballot, early-in-person, or during the general election. I hope you will stay updated with the voting process wherever you live and make your voice heard by voting for the upcoming elections this coming February 15 and April 5, 2022 because you matter.