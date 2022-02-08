Why I Vote: Tony Yang

“Why I Vote” is a partnership between the Tribune and the League of Women Voters in La Crosse. Each week hear from local residents on why they vote send in your own reason and photo to letters@lacrossetribune.com to be considered for this series.
Why I Vote
“As I looked back one year ago, the 2020 election has taught us so many things about the importance of our election in this country. However, when it comes to our democracy, we cannot take things for granted. As I continue to have conversations with folks from all walks of life, I know that the process of voting in America is still a daunting task for many Americans despite the 15th Amendment. However, please do not be discouraged by it. Please know that today, there are many ways to cast your vote, whether by absentee ballot, early-in-person, or during the general election. I hope you will stay updated with the voting process wherever you live and make your voice heard by voting for the upcoming elections this coming February 15 and April 5, 2022 because you matter.
For me, I vote because elections impact our lives. Who we elect to represent us will determine how local, state, and federal funding will be used to improve our neighborhoods, housing, roads, water, and schools. As citizens of this great country, we have to vote for the right people who understand and share our struggles if we want to see changes happen.”
— Tony Yang, La Crosse
Cultural Liaison School District of La Crosse