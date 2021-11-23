 Skip to main content
Why I Vote:

“Why I Vote” is a partnership between the Tribune and the League of Women Voters in La Crosse. Each week hear from local residents on why they vote send in your own reason and photo to letters@lacrossetribune.com to be considered for this series.

Why I vote:

“I vote because I believe our leaders should represent what is best for us, the people of the U.S.” — Nancy Clift, La Crosse, communications consultant

“I vote because every vote counts, and I want more of the legislature who looks like me and my friends!” — Jamie Kizilos-Clift, La Crosse, Hair Stylist

