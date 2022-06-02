WIAA track and field meet back in La Crosse for 31st year; event brings millions to local economy

La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Neal Zygarlicke says the WIAA state track and field meet does more than bring people and money to La Crosse during the first weekend of June. He said it also showcases the area to high school students and their families.

Zygarlicke know first-hand. He competed in 2006 and 2007 for Marshfield Columbus High School.

"The athletes get a little taste of La Crosse," he said. "I'm a prime example of someone who came to La Crosse for the state meet, got to know the area, went to Viterbo University and never left La Crosse."

La Crosse gets its turn in the state spotlight again this weekend. For the 31st year, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state track and field championships will be held at UW-La Crosse, with an anticipated 3,000 athletes and up to 20,000 spectators to pass through this weekend.

After a 2020 coronavirus-related cancellation and a spread out 2021 event — an extra day and crowd caps — the 2022 meet is largely back to normal. Per the WIAA website, the only COVID provision listed is an advisement for unvaccinated persons to mask and for those who have been inoculated to consider doing so in areas with greater potential of viral transmission.

Zygarlicke said 2020 was difficult for local hotels and restaurants, which had come to rely on the business generated by the meet. He said motels are close to full capacity for the 2022 meet.

"As far as I know, (hotels) are pretty full," he said. "Not only are the hotels full, people are stopping at local restaurants and going in and out of local shops."

It's not just hotels in La Crosse. A.J. Frels, director of sports and events for Explore La Crosse, said hotel rooms from Winona to Tomah are occupied with state track meet fans.

"When you have an event with that many people, it disperses them throughout a large area," Frels said.

He said even the day-trippers have a significant impact.

"Usually anyone within 60 miles will day trip, but they're still spending $71," Frels said.

This is the 126th year for the boys state meet and the 51st for the girls meet, which will start at 9:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Stadium Complex. The event brings in some $4 million for the local economy each year.

Corey Sjoquist of the UW-L admissions office notes the track meet is also a recruiting opportunity for the university.

"Athletes have an amazing opportunity to compete in a fantastic venue while spectators enjoy watching the competition in a beautiful location. Throughout the weekend, visitors are spending time on the UW-L campus," Sjoquist said. "That time allows prospective students the chance to better understand what being a UW-L student is like.

"We read admission essays each year from applicants that reference the state track meet as their first time at UW-L and part of the reason they want to be a UW-L Eagle. Combining the WIAA state track meet with exploring future college options at UW-L is a very special opportunity."

UW-L and Explore La Crosse will continue to host the meet through 2026, WIAA executive director Stephanie Hauser shared last month.

"On behalf of the 516 schools in the membership, the WIAA extends gratitude for the generous support of Explore La Crosse and the supporting community, in welcoming this event to (Roger Harring Stadium) for the next five years,” Hauser said in a release. “The outstanding track and field facility as well as the support of the community and the university make this the greatest experience for all who will take part — student-athletes, coaches, officials, volunteers and spectators.”

Tickets, which cost $11 plus applicable fees, can be purchased online at: gofan.co/app/school/WIAAWI?activity=Track%20and%20Field.

