Wild West Days in Viroqua to celebrate 25 years

The coronavirus pandemic may have delayed the 25th anniversary celebration of Wild West Days in Viroqua, but it couldn’t dampen the community’s enthusiasm.
The family-friendly event will be held Aug. 20-22. Many of the same events will be offered, such as the Richard Sidie Memorial Family Horse Pull on the Wild West Days grounds, Friday, Aug. 20, at 5:30 p.m.
Events for Saturday, Aug. 21, include the 1880s boomtown, Ranch Rodeo preliminaries, hog wrestling at 1 p.m., Hell on Hooves bulls, barrels mutton bustin’ and Ranch Rodeo finals at 7 p.m.
Events for Sunday, Aug. 22, include the 1880s boomtown, Ranch Rodeo preliminaries, an old-fashioned church service at 11 a.m., a parade in downtown Viroqua at noon, and Hell on Hooves bulls, Ranch Rodeo finals, barrels and mutton bustin’ at 2:30 p.m.
Throughout the weekend the boomtown will feature a wide variety of vendors, music and food options. There will be demonstration stations in conjunction with a scavenger hunt for the children. The marshals will be giving performances throughout both days, and Native American dancers will be performing on the grounds Saturday and Sunday. In addition, there will be kids games, horse rides, stagecoach rides, and old-time photography will be available.
The Wild West Days Committee has coordinated a wagon train that will be riding Aug. 16-20. The wagon train’s final destination is the Wild West Days grounds.
A couple events will not be held this year: There won’t be a concert at the Temple Theatre and a new Miss Wild West Days Court will not be crowned.
COVID-19 precautions include hand-washing and sanitizing stations throughout the grounds.
“We are fortunate that our event is outdoors, giving individuals the opportunity to spread out as they see fit,” the Wild West Days Committee said in a statement. “We respect the views of all of our patrons and invite the public to take measures that make them comfortable.”
More information can be found on the Wild West Days website or Facebook page.
