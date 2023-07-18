Enjoy the beauty of summer wildflowers on a free walk Saturday, July 29, through the sand prairie near the Upper Mississippi River Refuge Visitor Center, N5727 County Road Z. Join Ranger Katie on a “plant identification ramble” to learn which flowers are blooming and about the wildlife they support. There are two walks from 8 to 9:30 a.m. or 10 to 11:30 a.m.

According to a press release from the refuge, participants may walk up to two miles on paved and gravel surfaces but will likely walk less as there’s a lot to see nearby. The event will best be enjoyed by teens or adults, but all ages are welcome. Leave pets at home.

Meet at the three-panel kiosk by the visitor center parking lot. The building will open at 9 a.m. Bring drinking water and sun protection. The walk will take place in light rain but will be canceled for heavy rain, storms or extreme heat. Call 608-779-2391 with any questions.