The La Crosse District of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge is accepting bids for the reed canary grass hay harvest on about 100 acres in three designated areas on the refuge.
The three haying units are located in Halfway Creek (46 acres), the Root River Tract vicinity (82 acres) and near Stoddard (16 acres).
Haying is to be completed from late August thru November 2018. Bidding will be per ton and per field.
Yearly hay removal reduces the buildup of dead material that can accumulate and prevent growth of native vegetation. In addition, late summer/fall removal of reed canary grass can provide short vegetation heights in the spring, conditions favored by wildlife such as waterfowl and shorebirds for foraging.
All bids must be received by 3:30 p.m. Aug. 6 and will be opened publicly at 2 p.m. Aug 7 at the Refuge Visitor Center at N5727 Hwy. Z. Applicants are encouraged to attend the bid opening but are not required be present.
Call the district at 608-779-2386 to obtain detailed information about the program, bidding requirements and expectations of the permittee.
