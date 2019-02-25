Try 1 month for 99¢

The Mississippi River and its Wisconsin tributaries are at "above to well-above normal" risk for spring flooding, thanks to a confluence of winter conditions that have primed the pump. 

The risk of moderate flooding is greater than 50 percent in areas along the river from Pierce County to La Crosse County, according to the latest spring outlook from the National Weather Service office in La Crosse.

But whether the La Crosse area floods depends on how fast the snow melts and how much rain falls in the new few weeks.

Current conditions that increase the risk of flooding include large snowpacks that hold between 2 to 5 inches of water, above-normal river flows, thick river ice, moisture-logged soil from an extremely wet fall, and frost depths of 18 to 36 inches.

A slower snowmelt and a less rainy spring would reduce the risk of flooding. Below-freezing temperatures and light snow are forecast for this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Jennifer Lu is the La Crosse Tribune environmental reporter. You can reach her by phone at 608-791-8217 and by email jennifer.lu@lee.net.

Environmental reporter

