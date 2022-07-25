William D. Balgord: The Taylorcraft flies again

A few days ago, my chance finally came to fly in a vintage single-engine, monoplane now long out of production. It is called the “Taylorcraft.” About 5,200 of these exceptionally airworthy planes were built during the 1930s, ’40s and ’50s. With a cruising air-speed of about 85 mph it is not likely to win many cross-country races. At the same time its low stall speed of 40-45 mph makes it a good choice to be in, if ever forced to make a dead-stick landing. A straight stretch of unpaved road or a level cow pasture may be all that’s needed in a pinch to put it down safely — and walk away. Hundreds of these versatile planes have served in various branches of the military for purposes of training, forward spotting and low altitude reconnaissance. What makes the Taylorcraft special, in my eyes, is that my (late) uncle, Roy Balgord had been learning to fly behind the controls of a Taylorcraft just as World War II broke out. My dad and other uncles heard much about his flying exploits before he went into military service. Immediately following that fateful Sunday morning in 1941, Roy along with thousands of other American men went down to enlist in what would be their choice of the Army, Navy, or Marine Corps. The Air Force was then a branch of the US Army and remained such throughout the duration of WWII. Roy, having nearly completed his flight training for a civilian license in the little Taylorcraft, had ideas of becoming a fighter pilot. A volunteer group of American pilots, then known as the “Flying Tigers,” performed under General Claire Chennault in support of the Nationalist Chinese in their long-running war against Imperial Japan. The Flying Tigers were a role model for a new generation of American pilots. Such was not to be for my uncle. The Army Air-Corp put its enlistees through a battery of tests to determine their fitness for various assignments. Roy flunked his eyesight exam. It was not whether he could see clearly. He could not distinguish the red from the green dots on the eye chart. Instrument panels in the cockpit of aircraft make use of colored lights. Not having the ability to tell red from green could be fatal for a pilot, whether in combat or not. Roy spent his time in the war with ground operations in Hawaii and on forward bases in the Pacific theater. Ground support played an essential part of keeping the planes flying to deal with our nation’s enemies of the time. Just a year before Pearl Harbor, an American woman aviator, Grace Huntington, set the altitude record for a light plane in a production Taylorcraft. That record for a single-engine plane, achieving a then unheard-of altitude of nearly 25,000 feet (certified from data during her upward-spiraling flight), has stood the time for its class since before WWII. She secured the record near Burbank, California, on September 12, 1940. A few days ago was the 20th anniversary of Viroqua Airport’s fly-in breakfast. The popular local event — actually more of a mini air-show — takes place a week or two before the big annual air-show in Oshkosh. Dozens of planes of various makes and descriptions again visited Viroqua Airport, including a trim, red and gray Taylorcraft owned and flown by Matt VonRuden of Cashton. A photo of his Taylorcraft N44384, kept at La Crosse Regional Airport, is with this column. Matt kindly offered to take me up for a spin while he was waiting for a group of young flight enthusiasts scheduled for rides later in the afternoon. Nothing extraordinary happened during the 12-15 minutes we were aloft. We topped out at a modest 1,000 feet above the surrounding terrain that I conveniently viewed from the passenger-side window of the two-place craft. The airport elevation is 1,292 feet above sea level. That means our maximum altitude was somewhat less than 23,000 feet below what Ms. Huntington attained back in 1940. But low-level flight affords a birds-eye view of local landmarks and the scenery missed on a jetliner flight. I am satisfied with what we did during the brief stint up into the wild, blue yonder. Any time you leave the ground to return again safely, you are definitely ahead of the game. We took off from and landed on the same grassy airstrip that could have doubled for a hayfield. The only bumpy part of the ride was taxiing over the clover turf while getting into position for takeoff. But safe take-offs and landings were just what the little Taylorcraft was built for. And I’m sure my late uncle would have to agree.