Winner of inaugural 'You Finish the Story' relays history, influences and future

This flow, he described, stems from myriad poetic, prose and nonfiction influences, from Milton and Dante to the “crisp” prose of Hemingway and the “pure poetry” of Fitzgerald. Poehling’s only dismay is that much of the pieces get lost in translation and that nothing compares to the original language’s “lyricism, not so much focused on the words but on the feelings and undercurrents being conveyed.”

Poehling, once an accredited engineer and agent of ASHRAE, taught classes at his alma mater, UW-Madison, as well as at Western Technical College and in cities across Wisconsin, Minnesota and Indiana from 1977 through 2018.

He said he has a “left-brained, technically oriented” mind, making his approach to fiction writing unique. The inspiration for “War Eagle” stemmed directly from his work in rehabilitating the boiler system of the Julia Belle Swain steamboat during its reconstruction in recent years. This angle, called forensic engineering, is a form of training often used in exploring how tragedies such as building fires and carbon monoxide deaths occur.