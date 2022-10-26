Winona Bird Club sets meeting, presents scholarship

The next regular meeting of the Winona Bird Club will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the Winona Friendship Center, 251 Main St., Winona.

There will be a presentation on “Winter Feeder Birds” by Dan Jackson. Jackson has been an outdoorsman for most of his life. He grew up in the Coulee Region and has lived in rural Chaseburg for over 25 years. During that time, he has been an avid birder and more recently a wildlife photographer and dragonfly researcher. He has birded throughout Wisconsin, the Midwest, and elsewhere in the United States, and a few places around the world when opportunities arose.

The meeting is open to the public and the club invites new members to join. Annual membership is $20 for individuals or $30 for families. Dues should be sent to Kathy Glowzcewski, 60 Warren Court, Winona MN 55987 or paid at the meeting. Dues support costs related to hosting presentations.

Also, with dues collected, the club provides the Theodore Volker scholarship annually for a youth to attend summer camp at the Eagle Bluff Environmental Center outside of Lanesboro. This year, the club is proud to announce the 2022 recipient was Kinley Kugel. Kinley will speak about the experience at the November meeting before the Winter Feeder Birds presentation.

The next event for the Club will be the annual bird count to take place on Saturday, Dec. 17. More details will be available on the Club’s Facebook page.