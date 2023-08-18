The evening before the start of this year’s Minnesota State Fair, the 70th Princess Kay of the Milky Way will be crowned. The finalist from Winona County, Riley Ward, is hoping to earn the title.

The 10 finalists, who are all county dairy princesses, were selected based on communications skills, personality, general knowledge of the dairy community and its products, and their commitment to dairy promotion.

The program gives the princesses the opportunity to represent the dairy farming lifestyle while being a spokesperson to consumers, conduct media interviews, and public appearances.

Qualifications include being a daughter of dairy farmers or employees of dairy farms, being a graduating high school senior last spring and not yet 24 years old or married.

Riley Ward, 19, was crowned the Winona County dairy princess, which she has called “an honor” and then applied for a spot as a Princess Kay finalist at next week’s state fair.

“I’m very proud to be a part of our dairy operation— especially being a part of dairy farmers in general,” Ward said. “It is something I have truly grown into throughout time.”

Ward grew up on a custom heifer raising facility where she helped care for day old calves until they are 5 months old in St. Charles.

Since the start of the Princess Kay program in 1954, the coronation has been the unofficial kickoff to the state fair, and next Wednesday, Aug. 23, the reigning Princess Kay, Rachel Rynda of Montgomery, representing Le Sueur County, will pass on her crown.

The day after the coronation, the 70th Princess Kay will have her likeness carved in butter over the next two days, with one of the nine other finalists also getting their likeness carved in butter each day of the fair through Sunday, Sept. 3.

Princess Kay and the 9 finalists will share their dairy stories and answer questions from the crowd as they sit for Gerry Kulzer, resident butter sculptor and Minnesota resident, as he creates their sculptures in the Dairy Building.

“I am looking forward to having my head sculpted out of butter. We get to keep our butterhead but we also get two five-gallon jugs full of the shaving,” Ward said. “I don’t think my roommates in college realize how much butter I’m probably bringing home — as much as we can fit in our freezer.”

Ward said she looks forward to the judging next week and sees the experience as something that helps her further support the dairy industry.

“I hope to incorporate it into everything I do,” Ward said. “As I go into college, I want to be an advocate for the dairy industry, regardless if I’m crowned Princess Kay or not. I will forever be one of those advocates for dairy.”

Ward said growing up in the dairy industry she learned how milk and other dairy products are nutritious but also how much hard work farmers do to provide that product.

This fall, Ward will begin college at the University of Minnesota Duluth studying economics.

Ward said her sister ran for Princess Kay years ago and, if she wins next week, she will share that victory with her.

“She had always wanted that. And growing up with her around me, her passion for the dairy industry was truly inspiring,” Ward said. “Being able to represent farmers all across the state is truly an honor if I were to receive this position. Especially for me, if I were to receive this position, it would be similar to if she had gotten the position. I can finally be able to be that person, for her, for myself, and for all the dairy farmers across the state.”