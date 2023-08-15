Winona Health's behavioral health services will be moving to the other end of its campus next week.

On Monday, the hospital's psychiatric and counseling services — which are currently located on the second floor of the clinic at 855 Mankato Ave. — will move to the Parkview Building adjacent to the hospital.

The Parkview Building is also home to Winona Health's cardiopulmonary rehabilitation, the Spa at Winona Health and some Winona County Health and Human Services offices. The entrance to the building is on the north end near the hospital's main entrance.