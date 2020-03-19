Winona, La Crosse funeral homes re-evaluate how to hold funerals

“We’ve done it before where we’ve had to for a family where someone is out of the country,” said Scott Kish, another funeral director with Schumacher-Kish.

The same can be said for Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service in Winona, where new methods of delivering a final goodbye are actively being explored but have not been decided on due to how new COVID-19 is on the public’s radar.

“We’re working with every family,” Ashley Czaplewski, Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service director, said. “We’re just doing our best to work with every family to find what’s going to help them while still adhering to recommendations of social distancing and the size of groups.”

Czaplewski said that some funerals may actually be postponed to a later date until it is safe for every mourner to be present at a funeral.

“It’s different with every family and what they’re looking for,” Czaplewski said. “We’re trying to help everyone stay safe while still getting them what they need.”

Czaplewski also admitted that COVID-19 is posing challenges that will hopefully never have to be tackled again.