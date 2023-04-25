The city of Winona appreciates its levee system.

Despite flood waters projected to reach the fourth highest on record Wednesday, the city’s public works director Brian DeFrang said the levees have kept the city dry.

“The Army Corps of Engineers built a levee system in the 1980s, and that has saved Winona millions and millions of dollars,” DeFrang said. “We’re grateful for our levee system.”

The National Weather Service expects the Mississippi River in Winona to crest Wednesday morning at 19.1 feet and remain at that level for the next 24 hours. The record flood stage is 20.8 feet set in 1965.

DeFrang is optimistic the river won’t breach the levees.

“The projection is below 17 feet by early next week, and I like 17 better than 19,” DeFrang said. “If things stay on projection, we should be OK.”

In La Crosse, the latest estimate by the National Weather Service has the river cresting at 16.1 feet early Thursday morning and remaining above the major flood stage of 15.5 feet through midday Saturday. The river isn’t projected to fall below the flood stage of 12 feet for at least a week.

Thursday’s crest is projected to be third-highest on record, exceeded only by floods in 1965 and 2001.

Leah Miller, outdoor recreation specialist for the city of La Crosse, said most parks and trails went underwater at 13 to 14 feet.

“It is difficult to anticipate when the parks will reopen,” Miller said. “When the water goes back down to this level, we hope to be able to complete damage assessments.”

Once the damage is assessed, Miller said there is often a lengthy waiting period where the ground is still too saturated for vehicles and equipment to access the parks and make repairs.

“This might be a week for some properties and a month for others — it just depends on a variety of factors,” Miller said. “Once we are able to assess the damage, we will prioritize repairs and work diligently to restore the parks to their previous condition.”

The city of La Crosse Parks Department updated its list of parks closures Tuesday afternoon. Parks closed by flooding are Lueth Park, Veterans Freedom Park, Houska Dog Park, Pettibone Park and Beach, Copeland Park, Riverside Park and Riverside International Friendship Gardens. The closed trails are Cottonwood, Grand Crossing, Willow and Ashfoor marsh trails and Green Island and Houska Park community trails.

Fisherman’s Road, a popular destination for local anglers, is also closed with water flowing over the road.

The following park roads are closed: Joseph Houska Drive, Pettibone Drive, Logan Street, Copeland Park Drive, and East Veterans Memorial Drive.

