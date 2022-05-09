 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winona man arrested for 4th degree DWI

  • Updated
  • 0
Police squad car

A Winona man was arrested for 4th degree DWI early Monday morning.

According to the Winona County Sheriff's Department, at 12:02 a.m, a deputy made contact with Hunter Charles Zenk, 23, who was at the Law Enforcement Center to pick up an individual who had been arrested for DWI.

The deputy noted Zenk displayed several signs of impairment including slurred speech, unsteady balance and watery eyes. Zenk also failed several field sobriety tests at which time Zenk was arrested.

Zenk would provide a .15 BAC at the LEC.

