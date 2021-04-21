 Skip to main content
Winona Middle School 8th graders move to distance learning after COVID-19 case spike
Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak and coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous flu strain cases as a pandemic medical health risk concept with disease cells as a 3D render

 wildpixel

Winona Middle School’s eighth-grade students have quickly been forced to a distance learning format after a recent increase in COVID-19 cases and quarantines.

The grade’s students are the only ones affected by this change which was announced late Tuesday and started Wednesday.

Currently, the plan is for these students not to return to the school buildings until May 3 at the earliest.

Athletics and activities will continue as planned, but those quarantining due to COVID-19 should not attend or participate.

It is important for all positive cases among students to be reported to the Winona Area Public Schools district, even if the students are learning in a virtual format.

The change in learning model follows the district starting completely in-person less than two weeks ago, except for those who attend the Winona Area Learning Center or those who have chosen to learn at a distance.

The district’s case dashboard has yet to be updated for this week, which will likely include the spike that is causing the change in learning model.

The dashboard is expected to be updated Thursday.

