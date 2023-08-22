The Bob Welch Aquatic Center in Winona will give people more time to cool off from this week’s high temperatures by opening up for some off-season hours.

Although the pool’s season ended Sunday, the Winona facility will open from 4-8 p.m. daily Aug. 22-24 with limited staff and sections of the pool available.

With triple digit temperatures forecast through the week, City Manager Chad Ubl said city staff asked to have the pool available.

“The Bob Welch Aquatic Center can offer these postseason hours during some of the hottest days of the year because of the dedicated and amazing part-time staff we have at the pool,” Ubl said. “We not only want to let the community know about these extended hours but also want to thank the aquatic center team for making it possible.”

With a lot of pool staff leaving for fall classes or sports, the outdoor pool season is coming to an end.

Winona Director of Recreation Services Laura Hoberg said the available sections of the pool will be reflected by who shows up to the pool.

If a lot of swimmers are enjoying the deep end, it’ll stay open and maybe the slide will close and vice versa, she said.

“It’s the last days of summer and people still want to go to the pool when it’s 107 degrees,” Hoberg said. “It’s hard to not be open, so we’re very appreciative of our staff who are willing to rally and get those last few hours.”

All summer memberships will be honored. The daily fee of $5 for adults and $4 for youth is still the same.

“We just hope people use it to come and cool off,” Hoberg said.