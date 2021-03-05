Winona Shopko property purchased, eyed for U-Haul location

Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
The former Shopko property has been purchased by an Arizona firm for $2,250,000, and early signs indicate that it will be converted into a U-Haul location.
According to the limited warranty deed, AMERCO Real Estate Company—which provides real estate and development services to U-Haul—submitted its offer for the property this past Monday and it was accepted Thursday morning.
This comes almost two years after Shopko closed its door in Winona and around the country.
In early 2019, it was announced that the company was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and would close nearly 38 stores across the country.
The cause of the bankruptcy was described at the time as being a result of “excess debt and ongoing competitive pressures.”
Originally, the Winona outlet was not expected to be affected, but by March of that year all stores were announced to be closing due to the company being unable to find a buyer.
The acquisition of the property was paid for in cash with a $236,520-down payment.
