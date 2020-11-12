Winona State University to enter its second self-imposed quarantine of the semester

Winona State University announced Thursday evening that the campus will enter into its second self-imposed quarantine since the start of the semester.

The quarantine, which will limit non-essential activities on the campus, will start on Monday and last two weeks.

This change, by limiting how many people are physically on the Winona campus, will hopefully limit increasing spread, especially during the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend.

In the week leading up to Sunday, 26 new student COVID-19 cases were reported to the university.

The increase was the biggest single week increase in the university's student population since the week leading up to Oct. 11.

The university's total is at 517 cases as of Sunday.

The number of students quarantining, though, was down compared to previous weeks, with eight doing so on campus and 34 doing so off campus. These students were possibly exposed to COVID-19 but have not tested positive or have shown symptoms.

As for isolation, the total is up, as four students were isolating on campus and 34 are off campus. These students have tested positive or are showing symptoms of COVID-19.