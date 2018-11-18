For Emily Stone, one addiction became another. And another.
It started with pulling her own hair, strands becoming clumps. It morphed into a five year abuse of Adderall. It culminated in binging on food as her weight ascended rapidly. It would take a supportive circle, nearly a decade of effort and the YouTube community to set her free.
Stone, 25, who lives in Winona, Minn., spent years hiding her vices and mental illness. They were a source of shame and regret, a reminder of opportunities she had wasted and the joys she had missed out on. But when she found the strength to admit to herself, and others, that she was struggling, her life took a turn for the better and led her to an outlet where she both receives and offers support: YouTube.
“I decided, ‘Why don’t I just tell people what I’m scare of them finding out?’” said Stone, who began filming and posting 10-minute videos in February, chronicling her battles with addiction and unhealthy behaviors and offering words of advice. “Now being myself has never been so easy.”
Stone’s troubling behaviors started in her early teens, from acting out to self harm. The family moved often, and Stone was a worrier. As a middle school student, she placed a high value on her appearance, comparing herself to others she perceived as more attractive. Stone spent hours styling and grooming herself for a normal day at school, obsessed with her hair in particular.
“I loved being noticed for having something pretty to show off,” Stone says in a video posted last month. “My hair was my favorite part of me ... until it wasn’t.”
Counterintuitively, her source of confidence soon became her outlet for anxiety and insecurity. Called trichotillomania, Stone began compulsively pulling out her own hair, embarrassed by the bare spots on her scalp yet unable to stop. Clipping in hair extensions and wefts added up to three hours to her morning but allowed her to disguise her thinning hair from her classmates. While attending Independence High School, she tried to further numb her anxiety with drinking, marijuana and Adderall, a drug commonly prescribed to people with ADHD.
After high school, Stone began cosmetology courses at Minnesota State College Southeast and her dependence on Adderall grew. Already buying pills from people for $20 each, she was able to obtain two prescriptions to keep up with her addiction, unbeknownst to her family.
“I was not aware that she was actually already using it,” said Stone’s mother, Cyndi Przybilla. “I would pick up her paper prescription for her from our local Wisconsin doctor. It turned out she was also getting it from another doctor in Minnesota.”
At the height of her addiction, Stone was ingesting 30 milligram pills up to six times a day, leaving her awake for days at a time and with no appetite.
“It’s like meth, but legal,” Stone said of the high. In 2012, Stone’s addiction “went to that really dark level” when her mother was diagnosed with liposarcoma, a rare cancer, and underwent surgery. Her daughter no longer living at home, Przybilla didn’t realize the extent of Stone’s drug and alcohol use.
“I always tried to be helpful and supportive but was probably enabling at times,” Przybilla admits.
That same year, Stone met her boyfriend Lance Rock, who saw past the “false bravado” the drugs gave her. A self-described protector, Rock asked himself how far he was willing to go to help his girlfriend, whose addiction came at the cost of a fulfilling relationship.
Rock tried taking away her pills, regulating them or distracting Stone with things she enjoyed, like singing and guitar, and offered to take her to counseling, which she agreed to briefly.
But she continued to use.
“I engaged in the battle with her, not against her,” Rock said. “... Remember, as tough as you think you have it helping, being the person behind the bottle is even more tough inside. Help the person because you love them, fight the fight with them in the direction they go in. Not all wounds heal the same.”
On April 2, 2015, Stone began her first day of sobriety, unhappy with the relationships, money and time she was throwing away. She was able to quit cold turkey, but found others belittled her struggle, saying, she says, “It’s not like it’s cocaine or meth.”
“A drug is a drug,” Stone says. “I does the same thing mentally.”
Indeed, the stimulant effects of Adderall affect the body much like cocaine, and without the burst of energy Stone began to put on weight. Going into a depression and having quit school and not working, she spent days on the couch, eating constantly to distract herself from withdrawal symptoms. Within six months, she had put on 80 pounds.
Stone, whose father is a exercise enthusiast, began watching YouTube fitness channels for inspiration to lose the weight. Copying the diet and exercise plans, with a focus on weight lifting and protein rich meals, helped her drop around 40 pounds by 2016, and the rest came off in the next year when she stopped pressuring herself to be perfect.
“Being open about my mental health has just been lifesaving,” Stone said. “Combining it (with fitness) has made a world of difference.”
Despite the guidance and encouragement they gave her, Stone found YouTube fitness videos lacked rawness. The stars seemed flawlessly fit and confident, unrelatable to those striving for consistency while coping the challenges of life and the impossible quest for perfection.
“My mental health was a setback,” Stone said. “I want to show people they can get through it ... You can be 100 percent happy even with theses setbacks. I can lose the weight and gain it back and still be happy. I used to focus on being skinny. Now its about muscle and curves and feeling as good as possible.”
Posting her videos has been therapeutic for Stone, who gives tutorials on styling hair for those with trichotillomania and talks through her recovery and fitness routines. In particularly stressful times, like the recurrence of Przybilla’s cancer last year, Stone turns to her followers, boyfriend and family “like they are my sponsors” to resist temptation.
“I am very proud of Emily for coming to a point of overcoming her drug use,” Przybilla said. “I am also proud of her desire and efforts to help and encourage others.”
Stone advises her followers to be honest about their challenges — she still struggles with trichotillomania — and to let people in. Currently working at Bath and Body Works in Onalaska and hoping to return to school, the freedom to be vulnerable has lifted a weight off her shoulders.
“With every new revealing thing Emily gets off her mind in her videos, the more she realizes her struggles are millions of other people’s as well and lessens her isolated feeling,” Rock said. “Her focus, determination, compassion and overall self education has improved 10 fold. Emily’s (passions) were being stripped from her one bottle of pills at a time. But no longer.”
You can see Emily Stone’s videos at www.youtube.com/channel/UCsEqyG3XmsdM31ipQRrionA.
