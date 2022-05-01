Winonan Tyler Jacob recalls time in Russian detainment

Second of three parts

When Winonan Tyler Jacob stepped onto a Turkish bus that he was hoping would take him to safety outside of Ukraine — where he was living with his wife and stepchild — he knew there was a chance that things could go wrong.

This bad feeling proved to be correct, as within a day he found himself in the custody of Russian soldiers.

Checkpoints

On March 12, when crossing the border into Crimea by bus, Jacob received a stamp from Russian officers that would allow him to stay in Russia for up to 15 days.

Jacob shared that he was willing to take the bus into Crimea — which Russia claimed control over after occupying the territory in 2014 — because he knew it was the closest border and safest option for him.

If he went through Moldova to get to a NATO country on the other side, he feared he was bound to be stopped by Russians approximately every 10 miles on the path.

If he went north through Ukraine to Belarus or Poland, he would have faced the risk of Russian explosives that were on the roads.

He was able to cross the border into Crimea just fine, he said.

He had a moment of fame when getting his stamp there, as media witnessed him speak English and asked him many questions about his plans. They also recorded him walking back to the bus.

Eventually, when traveling through Crimea, the bus ended up at another checkpoint where Jacob was questioned. Jacob remembers being told that everything was fine and that he could get back on the bus.

But he was soon pulled off the bus again to get fingerprinted and answer more questions. He said that officers told him to get back on the bus again afterwards.

“At this point, I’m like, ‘OK, everything’s good. I’m ready to go,’” Jacob recalled.

But then he got pulled off the bus a third time. The Russians said they had a problem. The officers said they had to make some calls and figure out some information.

Jacob remembers thinking, “This doesn’t feel right. It’s getting a little sketchy here.”

A few hours later, at about 3 a.m. Sunday, March 13, Jacob received documents showing that the Russians wanted to detain him.

The Russian officers were attempting to make him sign the documents to agree to the detainment, but he declined doing so because he wanted to keep his passport.

After the Russians argued with Jacob for three hours, they eventually simply detained him in Armyansk, Crimea.

Detainment

On Monday, March 14, Jacob was brought to a court.

Jacob said that he was accused of not having a proper travel visa and trying to escape from officers at the checkpoint — something Jacob said did not happen.

In court, two Russian soldiers spoke to the judge and claimed that he had seen him at the checkpoint. Jacob did not recall ever seeing them.

Jacob said that one of the soldiers lied to the judge, saying that he had been wearing a sweatshirt at the time of alleged encounter, but he hadn’t worn one until later in the evening due to cold temperatures.

The translator, who was supposed to be on Jacob’s side helping him, lied to him and denied that the Russian soldier had said “sweatshirt,” but Jacob — though very tired at this point due to a lack of sleep — knew enough Russian to understand what actually had been said.

After the judge left for a little bit, he came back with Jacob’s final verdict.

The translator at first avoided explaining the outcome to Jacob, but a translated copy of the verdict was provided to him in print. He was going to be detained in Simferopol, Crimea, for 10 days.

Jacob described the situation in the jail as intense.

He was kept in a cell with two Russians. The cell included metal beds, with not even a toilet to sit on as the closest thing to a toilet was a hole in the ground.

One of the Russians in the cell helped Jacob contact his wife, though, as the Russian was there for driving without a license and had access to his phone once a day.

The man would send one message to Jacob’s wife each day and then tell Jacob her responses, giving Jacob the opportunity to let her know what was going on.

Questioning

Jacob was left alone on Tuesday, but, on Wednesday, March 16, the interrogation began.

The main guard who questioned Jacob knew some English, but was not fluent, while the other guards used Google Translate, Jacob said.

He shared that on Wednesday he was questioned from around noon to about 8 p.m. — asked whether he was a spy, why he was there, what his wife’s name is, and other background information.

Jacob said that the Russian government assumed he was a spy because he was American and supposedly held a belief that American spies often take the cover of being English teachers.

The questioning continued on Thursday from about 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the questions getting deeper.

The Russians wanted information about his life such as who is wife was — even though they had complete access to details about her on his phone, laptop and tablet, as they had taken those away along with his passport.

On Thursday they asked about photos on his phone that including anti-Putin sentiments.

Jacob explained to the guards that the photos weren’t actually his, but had actually automatically saved to his phone after they were sent by others in a group chat.

The guards didn’t initially believe him, but he explained that he had set his messaging app to do so, because his wife would use it send him photos and he wanted to bypass having to manually save them each time. Jacob said he offered to show the guards how to adjust the app settings, but the guards said they did not have his phone, even though he knew they did.

Later, they started to question more of his photos and whether he actually took them or if they had just automatically saved, but it was obvious that he did.

On Thursday, Jacob remembers being shown a conversation that he supposedly had on his phone.

It wasn’t actually his phone, though; instead it was a screen of a different phone. He pointed out the error to the guards.

They also asked Jacob about a resume they found on his computer for a man who had past experience working in the United States government. Jacob explained he had actually just downloaded the resume as a sample to help build his own. He did not actually know the man that the resume belonged to. The next day the guards admitted they found no one on his phone with that name.

In the clear

Jacob knew he was going to be OK on Friday, after the guards admitted the lack of evidence of him knowing the man on the resume.

That day, the main guard who had been questioning him became much friendlier to him, even sharing with him about his own family.

Jacob remembers thinking at this point, “OK, now I’m completely in the clear, because he wouldn’t say anything about his background if he thought I was still a spy. … That was the moment of relief.”

After that point, he could instead worry about his wife and her travels, as she was leaving Kyiv that day.

Jacob knew it would take her two days to get across Ukraine to Moldova, before then heading to a nearby NATO country where she could be safe and travel freely.

“I was more worried about them that I was about myself when I was detained, which is probably not the way it should be,” Jacob shared. “But it was good for my mental health because it kept me focused on the more positive.”

Jacob was given some time out of his cell that day and no longer had to answer more questioning.

Jacob remembers the guard who had opened up to him telling him, “You’re the first American that I’ve met that’s actually a good person.”

Jacob said that “melted my heart,” as he knew that most Americans that the guard interacted with were likely angry about being detained, had done something bad or were potentially actual spies.

On Saturday, March 19, the main guard pulled Jacob out of his cell again for a few hours and took him out for lunch, which the guard paid for out of his own pocket.

The guard followed through with a request Jacob had made near the beginning of his detainment: He had asked for help once he got out of the jail, as he knew he needed to leave the country within five days after his release before his travel visa ran out of time.

The guard had researched trains and flight options for him all on his own, Jacob said.

The guard told Jacob that he would need to take a 32-hour train trip from Simferopol to Moscow and then take a flight out of the country.

While Jacob did not see that main guard Sunday, March 20, or Monday, March 21, the next day the guard did help Jacob with his first steps to getting out of Russia.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.