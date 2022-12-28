 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winter Farmers Market set for Justin Trails Resort

Dawn Justin

A Winter Farmers Market will be held Saturdays from January through March at Justin Trails Resort, about 8 miles south of Sparta.

The market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be free of charge.

"Our goal is to provide fresh, quality local products for our customers; to provide a local site for producers to sell their products and to educate our customers on healthy eating," said Dawn Justin of Justin Trails.

"We’ve put together a selection of locally-made and produced items that embrace the bounty of our beautiful Driftless Region. Each market will feature different vendors selling homemade food, items for your body, handmade decor and yummy treats for your furry friends."

Check the “Justin Trails Winter Farmer’s Market” page on Facebook each Friday to see which vendors will be there on Saturday.

