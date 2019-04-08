A winter storm is on its way to the La Crosse area this week; but exactly how bad will it be?
“That’s still a big question mark,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Rod Swerman.
The oncoming storm has the potential to drop only a couple inches of snow or up to six, with a mix of rain and freezing rain falling with it as temperatures fluctuate.
“Right now, with the differences among our forecast guidance, I don’t know which one's more correct,” Swerman said Monday afternoon.
La Crosse is right on the edge of the storm, which could still alter course before it gets here.
The forecast calls for a high of 49 and clear skies Tuesday, then the precipitation will start late Tuesday or early Wednesday.
“It cools off tomorrow, then highs on Wednesday and Thursday are 35 to 40,” Swerman said.
Snow is likely before 10 a.m. and rain will start to fall once it starts to warm up.
The La Crosse area will see a wintry mix Wednesday evening, then 20 mph winds and rain and freezing rain Thursday. There’s a chance of snow early Friday and rain in the afternoon.
“It’s another one of those where you could get a lot more snow on the blufftops than in the valleys,” Swerman said.
More than the potential for snow, meteorologists are watching the rain totals, which have the potential to impact area rivers.
“There is potential for significant rain with this, and that would bring the Mississippi River back up,” Swerman said.
Right now, the weekend is trending dry.
The winter storm is a little late, coming in about a week after La Crosse’s average latest measurable snowfall of April 4.
La Crosse saw 19 inches of snow in April 2018, which was the snowiest April on record.
Despite the severe weather, Wisconsin's annual statewide tornado drill will continue as planned Thursday. The drill includes a mock tornado watch at 1 p.m., followed by a statewide mock tornado warning at 1:45 p.m. and a second mock tornado warning at 6:45 p.m. For more information on the drill, visit readywisconsin.wi.gov.
