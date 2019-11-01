The La Crosse Farmers Market Association will open the Winter Market from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday through December at Myrick Park Center, 789 Myrick Park Drive, La Crosse.
Vendors will include produce, meats, bakery, eggs, honey and artisan items, and local music performances, yoga instructors and the La Crosse Public Library will return with activities.
New this year will be the "Littles Loft," aimed to give littles ones an area for quiet time or coloring while parents shop.
The La Crosse Farmers Market Association will be selling coffee and apple cider as part of a fundraiser.
