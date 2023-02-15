The cold winter months haven’t slowed down construction of the new six-floor, 70-bed hospital on the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse campus.

Crews have nearly finished laying four floors worth of concrete and have begun on floor five. Elevator shafts and walls continue to be added to the structure, which is the largest construction project in the history of Mayo Clinic Health System.

"Much of our work is being done now with steel and concrete. The concrete is all preheated prior to being laid. Crews have been doing a great job making sure the concrete is then cured," says Michael Luce, construction project manager, Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. "What’s helping is we're able to do a lot of work off-campus, including preparing prefabricated steel items, the exterior skin of the building, and preparing mechanical and electrical items prior to being brought here and added to the site."

Pouring of the concrete foundation began in September. There will be a total of 1,983 metric tons of reinforcing steel used in the project.

Mayo Clinic Health System continues to have parking spaces available to meet both patient and staff needs. A shuttle service is available for patients by calling 608-498-1247.

The new hospital is expected to be complete in fall 2024. The facility will include:

• A surgical and procedural floor adjacent to, and integrated with, the current operating rooms. This floor will house presurgical and postsurgical recovery rooms.

• Endoscopy suites.

• Cardiac catheterization labs and interventional radiology.

• Medical-surgical units.

• A flexible ICU and progressive care unit.

• A new Family Birth Center.

• Space for future growth.

The community can watch the progress of the construction by going to the La Crosse hospital construction webpage on the Mayo Clinic Health System website and checking out the live webcam. Answers to frequently asked questions about the project are also posted on the webpage.

